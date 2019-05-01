Home Cities Delhi

Dwarka murder: Dent on bumper gave vital lead

Dinesh Dixit was arrested after exhaustive analysis of CCTV footage, call detail records

The accused arrested for the murder of retired IAF wing commander’s wife in Dwarka is paraded in front of the media on Tuesday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It was a “peculiar” dent on the bumper of a car that gave vital clues to the police that led to the arrest of Dinesh Dixit, a property dealer from Jaipur, for allegedly murdering a former IAF wing commander’s wife.

The police had scanned CCTV footage, which captured a vehicle with a different number plate but a similar dent. On Friday morning, zeenu Jain, 52, was found lying unconscious at her house in Dwarka. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to the police, the entry of this suspicious vehicle bearing number plate DL-07AW-8973 was seen from the front gate at about 8.45 p.m., and again made an entry from 9.15 p.m. on Thursday. 
It left the complex at Sector -7, Dwarka, the next day at 5.21 a.m. Later, it was revealed that the suspected vehicle was bearing fake number plate.

The CCTV cameras captured a white sedan with a peculiar dent on the bumper making a friendly entry to the resident’s complex on Thursday and leaving the place on Friday morning, the police said.The initial probe, which included a vast search made on the deceased’s Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, helped the police to zero down the model number of the vehicle and analyse a raw data from the company.

“The suspected vehicle was seen crossing the toll gates towards Jaipur, Rajasthan in the morning...with door to door survey, the vehicle was seen parking near Skyway Apartment, Kedia Road, Jaipur,” the police said. 

Dixit, 55, had met Jain through social media a few months ago. He came to Delhi to meet Jain at her residence in Dwarka on Thursday. The two dined and had alcohol, the police said. After finding Jain unconscious, Dixit killed her by smothering her with pillows, robbed her house and fled to his state with valuables including  gold and diamond jewellery worth `50 lakhA senior police officer said the car, registered with Dixit’s name, was with his son with a different number plate on it. “His questioning and further investigation revealed that Dixit had travelled to Delhi in the same car to commit the crime,” he said. Both the dented car and the stolen jewellery were recovered with the arrest of the Jaipur resident. 

Tech at help
The Google map timeline of the deceased was found activated. It corroborated with the journey of the victim to Janakpuri. The time line showed the victim’s journey in the morning towards Gurugram 

CCTV footage
The suspected vehicle was seen crossing the toll gates towards Jaipur. Next, the CDRs of the victim were analyzed and it was compared with data of the suspected vehicle

