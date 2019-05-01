Centre gets four days to file Rafale reply

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s request for four weeks to reply to a petition seeking review of its Rafale jet deal judgment and instead gave it just four days to do so. The reply as to be filed by Saturday, and the next hearing will be on Monday.

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre to file its reply to the new documents submitted by the petitioners. On being told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that till now no notice has been issued to the Centre on the review petitions, the court said it would issue a formal notice now. The review petitions have been filed by former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and three others.