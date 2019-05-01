Kejriwal is a threat to the country: Manoj Tiwari

Parvez Sultan By

BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari minces no words when it comes to his performance as the MP of Northeast Delhi. Up against Sheila Dikshit of Congress and AAP’s Dilip Pandey, Tiwari spoke on various issues such as his ‘inaccessibility’, and exit of his former colleague Udit Raj. In an interview to The Morning Standard’s Parvez Sultan, he asserted the BJP will install the government at the Centre comfortably. Excerpts:



Is BJP battling anti-incumbency?

If I say no, it would be wrong. Anti-incumbency exists but it is negligible, which is quite natural when you are in power for five years. However, it is not stopping Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again.

Did anti-incumbency force BJP to replace candidates on two Lok Sabha seats?

Anti-incumbency was not the only reason. It was only one of the factors in our strategy. The senior leadership has to take decision keeping future in mind, but Udit Raj should have shown patience.

I urge him to reconsider his decision because a step taken in a fit of rage is not good for the future. He should learn from Maheish Girri, who was denied ticket from east Delhi. Doors are open for him.

There are complaints that you were inaccessible to workers and constituents?

This is a general complaint against a Member of Parliament for which I seek apology. But at the same time, I tell you that in five years, I had taken only 107 day offs for personal and professional commitments. Maybe, I could not give more time to the people of my constituency as per their expectations but I am just a SMS away. My personal number is public domain. I always tell them that send me a SMS, I will be there within 24 hours.

How different is this election than the previous one (in 2014)?

As the Delhi BJP chief, I have responsibility of six other candidates also. When I arrived in 2014, I had the tag of celebrity attached with me. The people would say Tiwari would run away. However, I didn’t and proved Narendra Modi’s choice for Northeast Delhi right. The people had no faith and trust in me. This was a challenge which I conquered. It was my efforts that the Signature Bridge, which was hanging for 11 years, could be completed. Better Metro connectivity, less congestion, and Kendriya Vidhyalaya in northeast Delhi are some of my achievements.

Tell us briefly about works of projects initiated by you I had a three-point agenda for development. I did what the locals demanded and also worked on projects, which they did not ask for. In 20I4, when the power crisis erupted in the city, northeast Delhi suffered for four-six weeks. A power station catering to this area was located 78 km away. I got a power station constructed in the vicinity for uninterrupted power supply.The Wazirabad road was in mess. After opening of the Signature Bridge, it led to bottleneck on the arterial road after which we thought of an elevated road.

I am thankful to Union Ministers Nitin Gadkariji, Hardeep Puriji, and Rajnath Singhji, who helped the city get best infrastructure and relief from sealing especially my constituency. The elevated road is Rs 4,500 cr project, which is like a feather in my hat.We have installed cameras on 427 locations on which Rs13 crore were spent from the MP Local Area Development funds. Remaining amount was used for high-mast lights, road, open gyms in city parks and gardens, and beautification of the riverfront.

Sealing and unauthorised colony’s regularisation dominate your constituency.

Thanks to Hardeep Puriji, registry will be permitted soon in unauthorised colonies. The Centre has set up a committee under the Lieutenant Governor, which will submit a report in three-four months. To prevent sealing, 12 amendments were made in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD). We did what the Kejriwal government could not do in 4.5 years, what Dikshit did not do in 15 years. Chaos in northeast Delhi is a glaring example of the poor governance of the Sheila Dikshit government. Due to changes in the MPD, 5-11 lakhs shops

will benefit.

Would the contest be difficult for BJP if there was an alliance between Congress and AAP?

No alliance is good for Delhiites because Kejriwal is not good for politics and the national capital. He says he does not need IAS and IPS officers. This is an insult to the Constitution of Ambedkar. He could stop Republic Day function. His is dictatorial attitude. The AAP has only seven months after this election. It will be wiped out completely. After this, people will say there was a party and there was a Kejriwal.

Is full statehood possible for Delhi?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refused to grant permit to a chief minister to land helicopter. It was an attack on federal structure of the country. Imagine what Kejriwal could do in that condition. I am thankful to Kejriwal that the people have started thinking about possible outcome after full statehood for Delhi.

I believe that all stakeholders — MPs, MLAs, councillors, members of Resident Welfare Associations, traders’ association, members of civil society, lawyers, doctors, and other professionals should sit together and prepare to a road map for full autonomy for the city.