PM Modi to address election rally at Ramlila Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a big rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital just two-three days before polling on May 12. 

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a big rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital just two-three days before polling on May 12. The state unit of the BJP plans to organise at least two public meetings to seek support for all seven candidates in Delhi. 

Union minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Shastri Park area on Thursday, which falls under Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s constituency, Northeast Delhi. BJP president Amit Shah was supposed to be present in the meeting in Shastri Park, but the plan was changed in the eleventh hour. In his place, Singh will be speaking at the event.

“Shah was to address a large public meeting in Vasant Kunj area, which has been postponed to Wednesday. PM Modi will be addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on May 8, 9 or 10,” said a BJP leader.    Several senior leader may also be present at Modi’s rallies in the city, he said. Tiwari had earlier said he had requested the PM for four rallies. The Delhi BJP chief had also zeroed in on five venues. Nirankari ground in Burari is the first choice given its capacity to accommodate three-four lakh people.

