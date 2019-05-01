Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi staffer attempts suicide by jumping onto Metro track

The incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim jumped onto the tracks in platform number 1 at the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man who works as a Sanitary Inspector with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suffered critical injuries on Wednesday after he attempted suicide by trying to jump in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, a police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped onto the tracks in platform number 1 at the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, Anil Kumar was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment", the Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal told reporters.

The reason for Kumar's extreme step is yet to be established, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Delhi Delhi Metro Delhi Metro train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp