Lok Sabha elections: Raghav Chadha banks on his party’s work in the capital

Donning a white kurta and Nehru jacket, Chadha sets off on yet another day of electioneering in.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from South Delhi constituency Raghav Chadha during the road show at Dwarka, in New Delhi earlier this week | express

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Slogans of “Kyu pade ho chakkar mein, koi nahi hai Raghav ke takkar mein”, “Purvanchal ke shaan mein, Raghav Chadha maidan mein…” echo through the air as Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat Raghav Chadha steps out from the Tughlakabad MLA’s office and waves to volunteers who had gathered to join him for a ‘Padyatra’.

Donning a white kurta and Nehru jacket, Chadha sets off on yet another day of electioneering in. As he walks through the lanes of Tekhand village in Okhla, hundreds of AAP supporters — old and young — wearing the party’s cap joined him. Chadha’s ‘chocolate boy’ image manages to pull in the crowds. They say though the leader’s tone in rough, they liked his amicable personality.

“I had heard of him as candidate from here, but met for the first time today. He seems to be a very decent man from a good family, educated and good looking (chuckles),” said 20-year-old Sunita, a first-time voter. Chadha, 30, plays to the crowd. He stops, greets villagers, asks about their issues and ensures them of resolutions if elected. 

“Bijli, paani rate kam ho jay, naale band ho jaye, ration sahi mile aur kya chahiye hume? (subsidised water and electricity supply, drains covered and proper access to ration – this is all we want),” says Mohammad Faisal, who runs a tailor shop.Raghav will be facing incumbent sitting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the latest celebrity entrant from the Congress, Olympic boxer Vijender Singh. 

“They (BJP) have got only muscle, but this time, they will be defeated by the power of the people. The BJP is not just dividing people on caste lines but also on the basis of geographical origin. This hatred policy of the BJP won’t succeed this time,” Chadha said.

“We have fulfilled the promises given to people. From mohalla clinics to improving the standard of education in govt schools, we have delivered as said...” he added. The AAP leader welcomes Vijender Singh’s entry. “It is good to see youngsters joining politics, but he should have joined some other party. Congress doesn’t even exist in the election race,” says Chadha. 

