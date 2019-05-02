INTERVIEW | AAP wants to defame me says Ramesh Bidhuri

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

In a candid conversation, BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who is seeking a fresh mandate from the seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, says the AAP is resorting to cheap tactics to defame him. Excerpts:

AAP’s Raghav Chadha presented a writ petition in the High Court challenging your nomination. How do you respond to that?

People (of South Delhi) are not giving much importance to the AAP candidate, and hence, these are cheap tactics employed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party members to remain in the news. The Returning Officer accepted my nomination papers. Who are they to stop me? AAP claimed there’s an FIR against me in another state. I have no knowledge of it. I have two cases against me and there’s a mention of both in my affidavit. If I can disclose these two cases in my affidavit, why won’t I mention a third, if there, indeed, was one? An FIR doesn’t make me a criminal. Have I been booked under IPC? No. I even hold a letter from Delhi Police saying there are no criminal charges against me.

The Opposition has been accusing you of spreading hatred among Purvanchalis. What’s your take?

This is the case in which an FIR has been filed against me. AAP made an allegation against me on the basis of a report which neither had the name of the publication nor the reporter. It is in their DNA to spread canards about me and sully my image. The AAP, in fact, is involved in illegal activities. Their audacity and illegal ways came into full public glare when the Chief Secretary was manhandled.

Going by what you said that AAP wants to hog headlines to make Kejriwal more popular...

I challenge the CM to draw a crowd of 10,000 at Ramlila Maidan. I will withdraw my nomination if he does that. Raghav (Chadha) may be more popular on Facebook and Twitter but you can check and compare how many people gathered for my nomination filing (as opposed to his).

Do you reckon the contest would have been more challenging had the AAP and Congress joined hands?

AAP conceded defeat three months ago. They got a survey done in Delhi during which only 22% of people (in Delhi) came out in their support. This is precisely the reason why Kejriwal was desperate for an alliance with the Congress. He knows AAP, on its own, can’t defeat the BJP. In fact, they wouldn’t have beaten us even if the alliance with the Congress had worked out.

Do you see Raghav Chadha and Vijender Singh as strong opponents?

Many senior Congress leaders refused to contest the South Delhi seat. Vijender Bali ka Bakra Hain (Vijender’s a scapegoat). Unable to find a suitable candidate for the seat, Congress pushed him into the fray. His father was a close associate of a senior Congress leader and the party even helped his family. He is just paying back the debt. As for Raghav, all that he is counting on is his educational qualification. He might be a Chartered Accountant, but I, too, hold two degrees — graduate and LLB. Am I less qualified than him?

What will be your priorities if voted back to power?

My first priority would be to solve the drinking water issue. Our PM has assured direct supply of potable tap water to every household (in South Delhi) by 2025. We won’t have to depend on the Delhi government then. Secondly, the unauthorised colonies are in a bad state — new roads haven’t been built and there’s been no infrastructure work. However, the onus for that lies primarily on the Delhi government. Then, there are major snarls due to the Metro Phase 4 work in South Delhi.

I will open the route (blocked for the Metro project) to commuters within 100 days of being elected. I have also sought allotment of land for opening a college under DU. There are no colleges here (in South Delhi) and students have to travel pretty far to study.

You are a Gujjar. Do you think that is the reason why the BJP chose to field you again? Are you banking on caste votes?

Caste is not an issue here now and neither was it one in the 2014 election. It may have been a factor in previous elections. People now vote on the basis of development. Since Modi came to power, voters started thinking beyond caste. For them, corruption and terrorism are more vital issues now. During the 2014 polls, inflation was a big issue. How many are talking about it this time? No one.

How are you strategizing for the polls?

Posh localities here are less compared to middle class and urban villages…

So, villages would be your priority?

Not at all. Please visit any upscale society at Vasant Kunj or some farmhouses at Chattarpur. We have built smooth roads, opened gymnasiums and parks. That we could implement these projects is largely down to the fact that the BJP currently has control of the SDMC. Where we couldn’t accomplish much are unauthorised colonies, as they don’t come under the central government.

Who all (among BJP heavyweights) are likely to canvas for you at rallies?

BJP President Amit Shah has confirmed he will hold a rally in South Delhi. (Union Home Minister) Rajnath Singh is also trying to squeeze in a visit. I can’t invite the PM, as there is no large ground here to hold that many people.