Doctor found with throat slit, cops hunt neighbour

Cousin who came to check on her found the door to her flat locked from outside.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old doctor was found dead at her apartment in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday. She had her throat slit. Police said the prime suspect was her neighbour, who is absconding.
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, the victim, identified as Garima Mishra lived in a single room on the third floor of a multi-storey apartment in Ranjeet Nagar.

She was found dead on Tuesday night when her cousin found the door locked from outside. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma said a call was received around midnight.

“There was a break from her coaching classes and she was going to visit Gorakhpur. Her cousin had booked a bus for her. When her family could not reach her number, her cousin, who stays at Sheikh Sarai, rushed to her place,” Sharma said.

“The apartment was merely latched from outside and there was no lock. The lights were switched off while the fan was on. When he entered her room, he found her body in a pool of blood on the floor,” he said.

The adjacent room was shared by Chandra Prakash Verma and Rakesh, who were preparing for their MD entrance exam.

“The victim and Verma took the house on rent in January. They were working at NC Joshi Memorial Hospital. Later, Garima left the job to prepare for higher studies. Rakesh joined their flat later and started sharing the room with the Chandra Prakash,” he said.

“Rakesh had been taken into police custody. He is being questioned but he, being a late entrant, doesn’t have any idea about the relation between the two,” he added.

The officer said that the landlord was also questioned. “He said he last saw Garima around 7 pm. and saw Verma leaving the house with a backpack after an hour or so,” the officer said.

A murder case has been registered.

