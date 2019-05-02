Delhi Univesity’s sanitation workers protest dismissal from service on Labour Day

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On International Labour Day, about 80 sanitation workers gathered at Delhi University’s North Campus to protest against their dismissal by the administration, following the termination of the varsity’s contract with Sulabh International.

Their demands include — immediate reinstation of work, permanent jobs for permanent work and release of PF and ESI of previous work.

Since 2005, the safaikaramcharis have been contracted by DU administration through Sulabh International. This year, Sulabh International has been removed, and a new company called Nex Gen Manpower Services Pvt Ltd. has been awarded the tender.

“As a result, more than 100 contract sanitation workers are being laid off from tomorrow (Wednesday). The exact estimate of terminated workers has also not been provided,” said Deepak Gupta, a student activist.

The workers alleged that they were denied fair wages, holiday leave and PF and ESI amounts for years by Sulabh International. A group of workers had filed a labour court case against the organisation. “They are being particularly targeted and denied jobs,” one of them said.

The workers said that there was no prior notice to them about the cancellation of their contract.

“We received this information through Whatsapp few days back,” one of them said, adding some were not informed about it as yet.

Advocate labels it ‘arbitrary’

“Contract workers are mostly hired through multiple agencies. They don’t even know who they are working for. This is done with the sole intention of camouflaging the employer-employee relationship and curbing labour rights,” said Supreme Court lawyer Gunjan Singh.

“The work being performed by the safaikarmachris is of permanent nature, and it is the legal duty of the DU administration that despite the change in tender, not only are all workers taken back but also be provided permanent jobs,” he added.

He also said the university’s intention in changing the tender was “questionable”.

DU’s Deputy Registrar, Estate, Naresh Kumar, said, “We could only request, not force them (contractor). Some of the workers didn’t behave. They approached the court (against the contractor) making them upset.”

Voicing discontent