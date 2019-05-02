Home Cities Delhi

How to keep your canine cool this summer

Never leave your dog unattended in your car when travelling in summer. Heatstroke and death can occur within minutes of your dig getting exposed to warm temperatures.

By Express News Service

Increasing prickly heat can stress your dog, among other things. By following a few pet-safety tips this summer, you can keep your four-legged friends healthy and enjoy the upcoming months of sun and fun.

According to Dr KG Umesh, Director of Scientific Regulatory Affairs, South East Asia, Mars India, “Dogs don’t perspire enough like us, and only dispel heat by panting and through the pads of their feet. The air that passes through their nasal passage, picks up excess heat from the body. As it is expelled through the mouth, the extra heat leaves along with it. Although this is a very efficient way to control body heat, it becomes severely limited in areas of high humidity or when the animal is in closed spaces.”

Here are some tips for your pets:

  • Don’t leave them in the car!
  Never leave your dog unattended in your car when travelling in summer. Heatstroke and death can occur within minutes of your dig getting exposed to warm temperatures. Make sure the crate is well ventilated; put a sunshade on your car windows. If you spot an animal in a parked car at a shopping mall or grocery store during summer, alert the management. 
  • Water, water everywhere
  • Keep checking your pet’s water bowl to ensure its always full.

Coax your pet to eat
Dogs eat less in summer but they end up spending more energy by panting more in an effort to lower their body temperatures. Many pet owners tend to feed homemade diets such as curds and rice during summer, but it is very important to note that these foods contain more water (70-80 per cent) and not adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals, etc. Dr Umesh adds, “The energy requirement [through panting] increases with the rise in temperatures and therefore, it is important that they eat more during summer. If their intake has reduced, then they should be compensated by feeding energy dense or nutritional balanced pet food.” 

Say no to tangles

  • Keeping your pet well-groomed helps their hair do what it was designed to do – protect and insulate them from the heat. Furry dog breeds should be clipped as the thick coat makes them feel hotter. 
  • Do not overexert your pet
  • Though exercise is an important part of keeping your dog or cat at a healthy weight, which helps them body stay cool, overdoing it can cause them to overheat. Save exercise sessions for early morning or after the sun goes down.  
  • Watch out for heatstroke
  • If you dog is panting heavily, salivating or foaming, these may be the first signs of a heat-related problem. 
