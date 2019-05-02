Arvind Kejriwal ‘pleads’ for anti-BJP votes

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) star campaigner Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a road show in the Chandni Chowk area of the city a bid to boost his party’s electoral prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In order to bolster public mood ahead of Kejriwal’s arrival, party candidate from Chandni Chowk Pankaj Gupta, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and MLAs began the campaign at the Lal Bagh unauthorised colony.

Pleading with the voters not to divide anti-BJP votes in the capital, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Agar aapke pados mey koi Congress ko vote karne ja raha ho to uske pair pakad lo, aur kaho AAP ko vote dena,” (If your neighbour is thinking to vote for the Congress, go and hold their feet but ask them to vote for AAP).” He said he would have gladly let the Congress contest on all seven seats if they were in a winning position but that was not the case.

The roadshow was electrified by the accompanying bands playing the Dilip Pandey-composed song ‘Dilli Maange Poorna Raj’ in the narrow lanes of Sangam Vihar, Lal Bagh, Wazirpur JJ Colony and Chandni Chowk.

Scores of supporters joined Kejriwal holding masks of the CM while Gupta danced and showered flowers on the convoy, which was covered with flags and posters, as it made its way through the area.

Reminding the voters of his government’s achievements, Kejriwal questioned the crowd, “Who made these roads and nalahs? It was possible only because of you voters’ support. Have you ever seen the local MP in the vicinity?”

Reiterating his promise of pucca houses, an issue which finds resonance in the unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters of the city, the Delhi chief minister asked voters to elect AAP legislators from all seven constituencies. “If you want Modi to lose, vote for AAP. Do not have any confusion in your mind. The Congress cannot defeat BJP in Delhi,” he said.