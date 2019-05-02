Man commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Dwarka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A civic agency worker allegedly committed suicide Wednesday by jumping in front of a metro train at the Dwarka Sector 9 station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, officials said.

The incident lead to a brief delay in services on the route, they said.

The man, identified as 50-year-old Anil Kumar, jumped on the track around 10.18 am and sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim, a resident of Palam, used to work for the MCD, officials said, adding that while no suicide note was found on him, his son told police that he (Anil Kumar) was suffering from depression.

According to the DMRC, there was a delay following the incident but services were later restored.

The Blue Line of the DMRC connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali.