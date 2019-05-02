Home Cities Delhi

Sealing violence: Maken moves NHRC

We have demanded an inquiry into the incident and have submitted video and pictorial evidence to buttress our claim,” the senior Congress leader said.

Published: 02nd May 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken Wednesday submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against erring officials for allegedly “beating up” local scrap dealers during a sealing drive in Mayapuri on April 13.

In his complaint to NHRC Secretary General Jaideep Govind, the Congress leader alleged the agencies that conducted the sealing drive used excessive force against local traders, resulting in serious injuries to a number of people.

“Workshop owners and workers were beaten up with shoes, slippers and rifle butts. This is a case of human rights violation. We have demanded an inquiry into the incident and have submitted video and pictorial evidence to buttress our claim,” the senior Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Maken NHRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp