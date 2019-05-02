Sealing violence: Maken moves NHRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken Wednesday submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against erring officials for allegedly “beating up” local scrap dealers during a sealing drive in Mayapuri on April 13.

In his complaint to NHRC Secretary General Jaideep Govind, the Congress leader alleged the agencies that conducted the sealing drive used excessive force against local traders, resulting in serious injuries to a number of people.

“Workshop owners and workers were beaten up with shoes, slippers and rifle butts. This is a case of human rights violation. We have demanded an inquiry into the incident and have submitted video and pictorial evidence to buttress our claim,” the senior Congress leader said.