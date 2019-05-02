Vote to make Modi government stronger, not for MPs work in constituencies: says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National security, terrorism and Article 370 dominated the first big election rally in the national capital held by BJP president Amit Shah at DDA park in Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday.

Referring to the declaration of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, Shah said it was a diplomatic win, resulting from concentrated efforts by the Modi government.

“Since the formation of the BJP government, Modi has been claiming diplomatic victories in every field and Pakistan is facing defeat on every front. Today, Pakistan has been isolated. Now, the entire world knows Pakistan gives training and shelter to terrorists,” Shah said.

The meeting was organised to seek support for Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakshi Lekhi, party candidates from South Delhi and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, in a separate rally in Shastri Park of North East Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that under the NDA dispensation, the number of security personnel killed in Naxal related violence and terror strikes had gone down by 65 per cent. Singh was campaigning for BJP’s candidate from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari and the party’s East Delhi candidate, Gautam Gambhir.

While listing out several projects initiated by the Centre in Delhi, Shah urged residents of South Delhi not to vote for BJP candidates for their work. “Don’t vote for Bidhuri and Lekhi for what they have done for their constituencies. You vote for BJP to make Narendra Modi stronger. I appeal to the people of Delhi to make the BJP win all seven seats,” Shah said.

In an apparent reference to the JNU incident, Shah targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying they never saw eye-to-eye but came together to support people who wanted to divide the country.

Shah reiterated that the BJP would scrap Article 370 if voted to power again.

Meanwhile, Singh said that the sedition law would be reviewed for any weaknesses in it and would be made more stringent.