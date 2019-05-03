Braving adversity and disability, they took a tougher road to board glory

mudita girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite battling issues related to locomotor disability and low vision, 18-year-old Nischay Kohli used to resolutely take the stairs to his fourth-floor classroom every day. He was seldom late for his classes. It was the sheer hard work and grit of this doughty 18-year-old lad that made him the CBSE class 12 topper in Delhi in the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category.

The Humanities student, who “never asked for any exemptions”, scored 485 out of 500 in the class 12 boards. While his classmates at VV DAV in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri erupted in joy as word of his stupendous performance filtered in, his teachers voiced pride. Nischay said he started prepping for the boards in July and didn’t touch his phone till December. “I covered the entire syllabus during that time,” he said.

On his advice to board aspirants, he said, “One need not keep himself away from the social media. One can have all the fun he wants and still study hard,” Nischay said. While he stood second in the country, Lavanya Balakrishnan of Gurugram, who battles hearing impairment, topped the category, tallying 489 out of 500.

He said he went through previous years’ question papers for all subjects. “Before the exams, I revised my syllabus four times and took a crash course in English from November to February, My parents brought me up like a normal child. I never missed any classes. I even attended the PT (Physical Training) periods,” he said.