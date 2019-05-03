Capital gears up for Congress election rally blitz

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As electioneering in the national capital inches towards its final lap, the city is set to witness heavy politicking next week with the Congress planning to hold four big rallies to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka is scheduled to address two rallies on Sunday in East Delhi in support of Arvinder Singh Lovely and one in South Delhi, from where the Congress has nominated boxer Vijender Singh.

The president of the campaign committee of Delhi Congress Subhash Chopra said that Rahul would speak at two events in Chandni Chowk on Monday On Tuesday, he will be into North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat to canvas for party candidate Rajesh Lilothia.

“Overwhelming response to Congress candidates proves that the Congress is going to win all seats in Delhi. The BJP is worried over dismal attendance in the meetings of their senior leaders,” said Chopra.

According to Congress leaders, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may also address a rally. Meanwhile, three-time chief minister of Delhi and Congress candidate for North East Delhi Sheila Dikshit held a padyatra in Babarpur on Thursday. She took on the BJP and said in the last five years, the saffron party had discarded democratic traditions.

“There has been a constant bid to undermine constitutional offices. The BJP is using foul language which does not suit liberal traditions of the country. It is the duty of every citizen to strengthen the democratic fabric of the country,” she said.