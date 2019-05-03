CBSE Class 12: Government schools better last year’s board tally by 3.6 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government schools in Delhi have bettered their board performance last year by 3.6 percentage points. According to an official statement, the government schools this year have recorded a pass percentage of 94.24% in CBSE class 12 exams, the results for which were declared on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has gone to town claiming sweeping educational reforms in the national capital. A lot of the effort that has gone into bringing these reforms has been focused on government schools. The Arvind Kejriwal government has also spared no effort to present it as one of their major achievements in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in the city.

The board further said that as many as 203 government schools scored a 100% in terms of pass-outs this year. “The figure is up from 168 last year and 112 in 2017. In total, 732 schools have secured a pass percentage of more than 90%, up from 638 last year and 554 in 2017,” a board official said.

The Average Quality Index has increased to 306.53 from last year’s 291.26, the board said.

The pass percentage of girls is 96.30% this year, up from 94.1% last year. The boys were not too far behind, logging a pass percentage of 91.48%. It, in fact, marked a big leap from 85.98% last year.This year, 1,29,917 students from schools, run by the Directorate of Education of Delhi government, appeared in the CBSE class 12 boards. Of these, 1,22,428 students passed the exam with flying colours.

Last year, out of total 1,12,826 students who appeared in the boards, 1,02,260 cleared the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 90.64%.The number of schools securing 100% pass percentage has risen to 203 this year, the board said.“Congratulations students, teachers, parents and Team Education of Delhi Govt for beating your own record of last year’s class 12 CBSE exam,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, tweeted.

