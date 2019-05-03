Court seeks government, Lieutenant Governor response on petition challenging new jail manual

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the AAP government in the national capital and the Lieutenant Governor on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new jail manual and alleging that the L-G was not kept in the loop. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni, who said the Delhi government had not sought the approval of the L-G before giving effect to the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018, which made those “unconstitutional” and liable to be set aside.

“Unlike previous rules, neither the beginning lines of DPR, 2018 mention about any approval sought from the L-G nor do they refer to anything that the rules shall become operative after notifications to be issued by the L-G, in future, in this regard,” the plea said.

It said by virtue of the DPR, 2018, the Delhi government, by not taking the approval of the L-G, had sought to override the previous orders, circulars and notifications in respect of parole and furlough, premature release of convicts etc., which were notified by the L-G after due deliberation.The new rules overlooked the welfare of the jail cadre officers by ignoring the model prison manual, the plea alleged. With PTI inputs

