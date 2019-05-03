Home Cities Delhi

Court seeks government, Lieutenant Governor response on petition challenging new jail manual

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the AAP government in the national capital and the Lieutenant Governor on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new jail manual and alleging that the L-G was not kept in the loop. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni, who said the Delhi government had not sought the approval of the L-G before giving effect to the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018, which made those “unconstitutional” and liable to be set aside.

“Unlike previous rules, neither the beginning lines of DPR, 2018 mention about any approval sought from the L-G nor do they refer to anything that the rules shall become operative after notifications to be issued by the L-G, in future, in this regard,” the plea said.

It said by virtue of the DPR, 2018, the Delhi government, by not taking the approval of the L-G, had sought to override the previous orders, circulars and notifications in respect of parole and furlough, premature release of convicts etc., which were notified by the L-G after due deliberation.The new rules overlooked the welfare of the jail cadre officers by ignoring the model prison manual, the plea alleged.   With PTI inputs

What the plea said
Activist Amit Sahni had filed the plea claiming that the Delhi government did not seek the approval of the L-G before giving effect to the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lieutenant Governor AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp