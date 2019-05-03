Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Bar Council orders big four audit firms to refrain from practising law

The Bar Council has also asked these firms for a list of all advocates enrolled across all their offices, in any capacity.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of Delhi, in an interim order on Friday, directed four big accounting firms -- E&Y, Deloitte India, Price Water House Cooper's and KPMG -- to refrain from practising law until further orders from the lawyers' body.

The Bar Council has also asked these firms for a list of all advocates enrolled across all their offices, in any capacity.

The Bar Council action came on a complaint by senior advocate Lalit Bhasin alleging that though all these firms were accounting firms originally, they were engaged in law practice, which was not legally permissible.

Bhasin, who is also the President of the Society of India Law Firms, said that the accounting firms have been encroaching into legal practice and their practice of hiring law graduates to provide non-litigation legal solutions was in contrast with the Advocates Act.

While Chartered Accountants are governed by the Chartered Accountants Act, legal practice is governed by the Advocates Act.

"The Council is of the view that in the meantime, all the firms... refrain themselves from indulging in any such practice until further orders," said a statement from the Delhi Bar Council.

As per media reports, in November 2018, an expert panel constituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs suggested amendment to the Advocates Act to allow audit firms to offer legal services.

The Bar Council of Delhi will hear the matter next on July 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Bar Council Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp