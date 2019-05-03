Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Techie kills wife with girlfriend's help, duo held

Pooja Rai had suspicions about Mishra and Tiwari's relationship as they knew each other since their school days.

Published: 03rd May 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old engineer who killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend has been arrested by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Friday.

"Rahul Kumar Mishra, 32, and Padma Tiwari,33, were arrested on Wednesday after they admitted their involvement in killing of Pooja Rai, 26, during sustained interrogation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

Rai, an executive in a MNC, had suspicions about Mishra and Tiwari's relationship as they knew each other since their school days.

"As per the plan, they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rai. Tiwari on March 16 visited Rai's residence in Kishangarh area on the pretext of collecting her resume," he said, adding that Tiwari had two packets of juice with her.

The DCP said: "After reaching Rai's home, Tiwari asked her to fetch water. When Rai left, she mixed some toxic substance in one of the packets and offered that to the deceased," he said.

After drinking the juice, Rai complained of uneasiness, started vomiting and tried to leave the house but Tiwari overpowered her and hit her head on the floor several times until she died, he added.

The accused had also planted a fake letter to show the murder as a suicide.

The autopsy report of the deceased on April 27 suggested that the cause of death was a homicide and that raised suspicions about the accused.

The Call Details Record (CDR) of the deceased, Tiwari and Mishra, and other technical evidence also indicated that they were regularly in contact with each other, the officer added.

After several rounds of interrogation both the accused confessed to their crime, he said.

