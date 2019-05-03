Home Cities Delhi

In a world full of superheroes

Roll, recruit, repeat — this is the strategy you have to follow in Thanos Rising, if you want to collect all the Infinity Stones

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

For years, the release of a long-awaited movie would be preceded by a flurry of tie-ins – video games, board games, collectible figures, you name it. As far as the gaming side of this went, few tie-ins were ever much good – most were just attempting to cash in on people’s excitement and/or nostalgia.

Thankfully, that’s not always the case and, today, we’re discussing a game that’s a definite exception to that rule – Thanos Rising.

Thanos Rising was released alongside Avengers: Infinity War last year, and is a cooperative game for 1-4 players. Each player controls a team of Marvel superheroes (based out of Wakanda, or the Avengers compound or so on) and must recruit more heroes and defeat villains while trying to stop Thanos before he collects all the Infinity Stones. On your turn, you choose the sector that you’d like to go to, either to recruit a hero or fight a villain there.

Then you roll the Thanos dice, which causes the Mad Titan to attack a particular sector (damaging every recruited or unrecruited hero there and triggering villain abilities) and get closer to discovering one of the Infinity Stones. As you might imagine, Thanos getting his hands on any of those are bad news – each Stone messes with you in different, but equally annoying ways – and if he gets all of them, it’s game over.

Luckily, you can start fighting back now. Gather the dice indicated on your base card, as well as any bonus dice unlocked by hero abilities, and roll them. Heroes and villains need particular combinations of symbols in order to be recruited or defeated, and you must assign at least one of your dice to a card before you can reroll the rest. Rinse and repeat until you’re done, having hopefully added new heroes to your team or taken down a baddie along the way.

Recruiting heroes isn’t just useful, it’s also necessary – if Thanos defeats 10 heroes over the course of the game, that’s another way he can win. In order for the players to win, they’ve got to eliminate a certain number of villains – based on difficulty level – without Thanos hitting either of his victory conditions.

As befits a good co-op game – especially one based on Infinity War – Thanos Rising isn’t easy. The number of times Thanos just happens to target the most vulnerable sector will soon put you under the cosh, and it can feel like trying to hold back the tide. The dice-based gameplay does add a certain amount of randomness but, with the number of rerolls and mitigating hero abilities, you’ll never feel completely beholden to the whims of chance.

The production deserves a call-out too, with a gigantic — and, to be honest, not really necessary — Thanos figure that dominates the central board. A cardboard token would’ve done the job as well, but this adds a table presence that can’t be ignored. The Infinity Gauntlet board, complete with Infinity Stones, is also a nice touch.

All in all, Thanos Rising appears to be that unlikeliest of beasts – a tie-in that’s actually good, and can stand proudly on its own feet without leaning too heavily on its source material. If you’re a die-hard MCU fan and you’re looking for ways to distract yourself after Endgame, this should definitely be on your radar.

Bloodborne: The Board Game
Back to Kickstarter, we’ve had Bloodborne: The Board Game launch this week as well. Fans of the video game will likely be interested in this as much for the components – look at those miniatures! – as anything else, and CMON might have another hit on their hands.

Bärenpark: The Bad News Bears
This week’s non-Kickstarter is The Bad News Bears, the excellently-named first expansion for the wonderful Bärenpark. Containing three modules, The Bad News Bears adds more variety to objectives, grizzly bears and monorails for people to travel around your park.

On Mars
Vital Lacerda’s latest game, On Mars, has been eagerly awaited for years, it seems like, and it’s finally on Kickstarter now. Yes, you’re colonising Mars once again but, as is customary with Lacerda’s games, the delight lies in how all the interlocking mechanics come together to create this simulation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanos Rising Avengers: Infinity War games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp