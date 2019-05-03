Parties turn South Delhi buildings into bustling war rooms

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident Welfare Association (RWA) apartments, under-construction buildings and other similar structures in South Delhi have turned into war rooms for candidates of different political outfits vying for a place to represent the constituency in Parliament following the May 12 election. While the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raghav Chadha has chosen a plush first-floor apartment in Saket to be his election office, incumbent South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is operating out of an under-construction building in Chattarpur, where a stream of party supporters being greeted by the MPs son Vijayant is a common sight nowadays.

Chadha’s ‘war room’, on the other hand, is full of posters, calendars, hoardings and other publicity material. Amid the material is a team of youngsters intently monitoring their laptop screens for any election-related posts on social media.“Social media is a tool to reach out to people. Locals are not always accessible. We are doing our best to make all voters who cannot attend Raghav’s rallies aware of his activities,” a young strategist says while looking into his laptop.

Admitting that the rival BJP candidate has more muscle power, the strategist throws more light on the AAP candidate’s election programme. “It is not an easy battle for us. We have done two big rallies and some more will take place in the near future. We are emphasizing on padyatras so he can reach out to every voter while churning out catchy slogans to attract voters,” he added.

Not too far away from the Saket apartment in Chattarpur flies a BJP flag atop a four-storey, under-construction building. It does not take too long for one to realise that the structure in question is the BJP’s South Delhi election office.

While this office serves as a meeting point for party supporters to strategise for Bidhuri’s campaign, his main office near Chattarpur Metro station has transformed into an ‘election call centre’ where one of Bidhuri’s media coordinator declares that the call centre team is dedicated to urge voters to cast their vote.

Interestingly, Bidhuri’s close aide feels the MP does not need more popularisation.

“In the past five years he had visited every village, slum and even posh localities. We don’t need any particular strategy to popularise him unlike his opponents,” he said. Going a step ahead of the AAP, the BJP has already composed a song in a bid to attract voters.However, there is one common strategy that echoes in both war-rooms – the need of star campaigners. While the BJP is banking on Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, the AAP is expected to rope in Gul Panag.

Congress office wears a ‘dungeon-like’ look

Far from the hustle and bustle is a banquet room-turned-Congress election office. The stark difference, however, is a lack of urgency and preparedness giving more credence to rumours about the cadre not being happy with the candidate – boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. A youth worker felt it was a waste of time to teach nuances of politics to a newcomer just before the elections. “Firstly he doesn’t belong to the state and then he needs to be taught how and what to say in election rallies,” he said.