Home Cities Delhi

Aerotropolis proposed for Jewar airport

Aerotropolis proposed for Jewar airport.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Taking inspiration from state-of-the-art international airports like Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Incheon in South Korea, Schiphol in Amsterdam and more, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning an ‘aerotropolis’ in the vicinity of the upcoming international airport at Jewar. The term ‘aerotropolis’ is used to define a metropolis built around an airport.

A city site development plan has been readied by Ernst & Young, YEIDA’s consultant for the sanctioned airport project. Ernst & Young have carried out a survey and submitted a report about the feasibility of the proposed project, which will span across 2,000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport.

According to YEIDA officials, the aerotropolis will offer significant scope for development beyond the airport space, which is proposed over 3,000 hectares of land. “As per the study conducted by our consultants, the international airport at Jewar has tremendous potential for an aerotropolis in collaboration with global investors who will bring in capabilities and experience,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA. 

“As per the study, several airports across the world have similarly developed facilities through which the airport earns revenue. Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport and instead become economic drivers,” explained Singh, who holds additional charge of Noida International Airport Limited, an entity floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing the Jewar airport project.

Singh further said that both the projects—proposed airport and aerotropolis—will be developed side by side. “The aerotropolis will be developed in such a way that local needs are synched with land parcels in the vicinity of the airport. Infrastructure upgrade, economic, environmental and social sustainability will be approached holistically,” he added. 

Space will be planned as a sustainable urban node that facilitates a thriving economy and community. While 40 per cent will be set aside as green space, it will primarily focus on hosting business and retail opportunities, with some space dedicated to leisure activities, including golf courses, and an orchid and butterfly park.

Economic drivers
Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport and instead become economic drivers

Survey done
Ernst & Young have carried out a survey and submitted a report about the feasibility of the proposed project, which will span across 2,000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fort Worth International Airport aerotropolis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp