Aerotropolis proposed for Jewar airport.

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: Taking inspiration from state-of-the-art international airports like Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Incheon in South Korea, Schiphol in Amsterdam and more, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning an ‘aerotropolis’ in the vicinity of the upcoming international airport at Jewar. The term ‘aerotropolis’ is used to define a metropolis built around an airport.

A city site development plan has been readied by Ernst & Young, YEIDA’s consultant for the sanctioned airport project. Ernst & Young have carried out a survey and submitted a report about the feasibility of the proposed project, which will span across 2,000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport.

According to YEIDA officials, the aerotropolis will offer significant scope for development beyond the airport space, which is proposed over 3,000 hectares of land. “As per the study conducted by our consultants, the international airport at Jewar has tremendous potential for an aerotropolis in collaboration with global investors who will bring in capabilities and experience,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

“As per the study, several airports across the world have similarly developed facilities through which the airport earns revenue. Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport and instead become economic drivers,” explained Singh, who holds additional charge of Noida International Airport Limited, an entity floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing the Jewar airport project.

Singh further said that both the projects—proposed airport and aerotropolis—will be developed side by side. “The aerotropolis will be developed in such a way that local needs are synched with land parcels in the vicinity of the airport. Infrastructure upgrade, economic, environmental and social sustainability will be approached holistically,” he added.

Space will be planned as a sustainable urban node that facilitates a thriving economy and community. While 40 per cent will be set aside as green space, it will primarily focus on hosting business and retail opportunities, with some space dedicated to leisure activities, including golf courses, and an orchid and butterfly park.

Economic drivers

Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport and instead become economic drivers

Survey done

Ernst & Young have carried out a survey and submitted a report about the feasibility of the proposed project, which will span across 2,000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport.