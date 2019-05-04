Home Cities Delhi

Brune launches official KKR bags for the team

With the ruling fever of VIVO IPL 2019, premium shoes and accessories brand Brune presents its bespoke Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bag collection.

By Express News Service

These 90 exclusive bags were designed after the players and support staff by Brune, and purchased officially by the team. The KKR bags are inspired by the team's theme, colour and design. 

Each product is claimed to be designed in 100 per cent leather with patent texture. Its multiple sections offer more space options for travelling and studying. The premium accessory collection, entirely handcrafted, is perfect for sports lovers and designed for different teams to support them and to bring on their game on. 

Mr Tabby Bhatia, Founder of Brune said, ‘It’s in our DNA to listen to the voice of cricket fans and I’m personally very close to this collection as the entire team of Brune has worked a lot on it. We are glad to take inspiration from the fearless attitude of our team and successfully come across to create this innovative collection.’

The journey of Brune with the cricket teams have been quite remarkable, not only KKR but the brand also offer some customised pieces to Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli and much more. Brune has also been the elite footwear choice of many renowned cricket players. The KKR backpack range starts from `21,999 onwards, and available on www.voganow.com.

