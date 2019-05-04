‘Centre, AAP regime neglected East Delhi’

Home Cities Delhi

East Delhi is deprived of basic amenities as it is not on the priority list of the state and the Central government, said ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress’ pick against the

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi is deprived of basic amenities as it is not on the priority list of the state and the Central government, said ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress’ pick against the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) star candidate Atishi and cricketer-turned-BJP nominee Gautam Gambhir.
At every neighbourhood that Lovely has visited over the course of his campaign whirl, he not only promised to usher in comprehensive development to the area but make it stand out in every way conceivable.

“We believe in inclusive development and are making every effort to protect the interests of every class. Our priorities are electricity, roads, health, education and women’s security, with special focus on new schools and colleges, as well as employment generation,” Lovely said while campaigning in the Vishwas Nagar area on Thursday.

 “Whatever development East Delhi has seen came about during Congress regimes. I will turn the Trans-Yamuna area into a ‘hot spot’, if elected,” the Congress nominee said.The BJP wrested the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014, with greenhorn Maheish Girri defeating ex-CM Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep.

Situated on the banks of the Yumana, the constituency shares its eastern border with Uttar Pardesh’s urban settlements like Kaushambi and Indirapuram, while its southern edge touches Gautam Buddh Nagar. The constituency, which has about 20 lakh voters, comprises a fair mix of Muslims, Purvanchalis and Punjabis settled in urban pockets such as Mayur Vihar, Jangpura, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar and resettlement colonies — Seelampur, Tirlokpuri and Pandav Nagar.A four-time MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Lovely was picked after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Diskhit preferred northeast Delhi, as her son had refused to contest the polls this time.

