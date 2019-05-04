Home Cities Delhi

Decoding the mystery behind ‘I Sacked Newton’

More than anything else, the name that caught my attention.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:38 AM

Interiors of Noida’s quirkily named restaurant, ‘I Sacked Newton’; (below) savouries from the appetisers’ menu

By Rajkumari sharma tankha 
Express News Service

More than anything else, the name that caught my attention. You don’t find a restaurant called I Sacked Newton every other day, do you? Intrigued by the name, I, along with a couple of friends, just out after watching a movie, stepped into this recently opened English traditional pub and bar at Logix City Centre Mall, Noida. A bit of probing from the restaurant manager Jaydeep Gangwani and we got the answer. “I Sacked Newton is basically a pun meaning ‘gravity get high’, and ‘gravity get high’ is sacking Newton’s discovery and law of gravity.” 

After a quick tour of the restaurant, with a 250 seating capacity, we settle down to take our pick from the many delicacies on offer. Featuring interpretation of an English Pub, I Sacked Newton promises to bring the best of English tradition where patrons enjoy raw bar, street food and grill. In fact, the restaurant has English Victorian furniture too.

“We aim to make our customers happy and have a lavish spread of Mediterranean, Italian, North Indian and Continental cuisines along with the city’s best sushi bar with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices as also wood fired pizza. What would you like us to offer?” Gangwani politely asked us. 

With such an extensive spread, it was difficult picking one but we zeroed in on Beer Rita and Newton’s Mint Julep with Amritsari Fish Pakora and Onion Fritters as starters. Under its Tempters section, the restaurant offers Tandoori Chicken Taco, Mushroom and Chicken Bruschetta, Corn Salt and Pepper, Veg Kathi Roll, Chilli Paneer and Butter Fried Prawns among others. My non-vegetarian friends settled for Mushroom and Chicken Bruschetta, while I ordered my favourite Corn Salt and Pepper. 

For the main course, we enjoyed Butter Naans and Pudina Paranthas with Paneer Pasanda, Kadhai Chicken and Dal Tadka. With the right mix of masalas in perfect quantity of oil and ghee, the taste of all these dishes was just delicious. The restaurant, we were told, has also come up with the concept of Sunday Brunching. Every Sunday between 12 noon and 4pm, I Sacked Newton has a buffet costing Rs 699 for vegetarian dishes and Rs 899 for non-veg delicacies.To make weekends interesting, it organises karaoke nights that are rare in Noida, and occasionally hosts live band performances to keep the place buzzing. In fact, the DJ console is claimed to be a replica of the one at Buckingham Palace.

