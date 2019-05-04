Home Cities Delhi

Didn't violate model code of conduct: CM Kejriwal to Delhi chief electoral officer 

The AAP supremo sent his reply to the Delhi chief electoral officer on Thursday evening in which he said that he was not in violation of the model code of conduct.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo|EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has replied to the chief electoral officer on allegations of asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for his party, saying that he meant to tell voters to not be swayed by money, officials said Friday.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on April 29, alleging that the AAP was distributing pamphlets in slum areas asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote only for his party.

Kejriwal had also made similar comments during a rally in east Delhi on Thursday.

"We are not encouraging voters to take money and vote.

We are just telling people to vote for our party irrespective of whether money is offered.

You should not oblige those who are paying money to you," Kejriwal said in the reply, according to officials privy to the development.

The chief electoral officer of Delhi has forwarded the AAP supremo's reply to the Election Commission, they said.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta had also alleged in the complaint that Kejriwal was misleading people and polluting their minds by saying that their jhuggis (slum dwellings) will no longer be safe if they voted for the BJP.

 

