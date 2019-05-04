Fragrance, the finishing touch

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Fragrance is very much a part of grooming. It adds that finishing touch!Nature has bestowed on us so many wonderful fragrances. Imagine what a rose or jasmine would be like without their fragrance. In fact, nature’s perfumes are all distinct and different from each other. Perfumes can be derived from natural sources, like the essences of flowers, citrus fruits, sandalwood and other woody essential oils.

A natural perfume can be obtained by blending essential oils of such aromatic plants. Essential oils cannot be used by themselves and must be added to water or a carrier (pressed) oil. For instance, add five drops of rose essential oil to 100ml olive oil to make fragrant massage oil. Another way is, put a few drops of essential oil on a tissue or small piece of cotton wool.

Climate also plays a part in choosing the right perfume. In hot and humid conditions, it is better to go for light and fresh fragrances, rather than heavy ones. The effect of perfumes intensifies in hot and humid weather. A heavy perfume can feel overpowering. Lemon, rose, lavender or sandalwood are light and refreshing during hot weather. The time of day also matters.

Go for light fragrances in the morning and heavier ones for the night. Colognes and Toilet waters can be used or added to bath water. They are lighter and the fragrance evaporates, leaving a light lingering fragrance. But, when it comes to perfumes, use them sparingly.

Tips

Apply just a drop or two of perfume on the pulse points. These are at the temple, the wrists, the crook of your arm (in front of the elbow), beneath the neck, behind the knees.

Apply perfumes before wearing your clothes, as they can linger on clothes and mix with other colognes or perfumes.

If you have an oily skin, colognes are much more suitable.

Keep your perfumes away from direct light and heat, in a cool, dark place.

Try fragrance co-ordination. Try to get the same scent for your talcum powder and cologne. This way, your fragrances will not clash.

Avoid using perfumes if you are going to be out in the sun for a long time. Some perfumes may be photosensitizing, leading to a reaction on the skin.