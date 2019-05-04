Home Cities Delhi

Noida to become zero green waste city by May 10

In a first, Noida Authority has promised to make Noida a zero horticulture waste city by May 10 this month.

NOIDA : In a first, Noida Authority has promised to make Noida a zero horticulture waste city by May 10 this month. Noida has 735 parks and 181 green belts, which on average generate approximately 1.5 tonnes of horticulture waste daily. The Authority will deal with the green waste by developing 80 organic compost pits, which will process the waste into manure.

Officials said 63 pits had been prepared, and the remaining will be ready by May 10. “Noida has been witnessing huge pile-up of leaves generated by seasonal leaf fall from trees located all over Noida,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Projects, Noida Authority. “This is a regular annual phenomenon which has become a huge problem to deal with, and at some places has even triggered fires,” he explained. 

“Until now, Noida had not established adequate facilities to treat this waste. Now we have roped in experts from the NCR and from IIT Delhi and are working with them on pilot projects to treat the waste and also turn the waste into manure, which we will sell in future at a nominal cost,” he added.Tyagi said that they had dug pits for compost in two places-- a Sector 8 nursery and along the Yamuna riverfront opposite Sector 15A park. 

“Three different composting techniques are being undertaken at these locations, which are eco-friendly aerobic ways of composting. Under the zero budget initiative, the project is also self-sustainable as it will pay for itself besides saving on transportation costs and reining in pollution,” he added.Four pits are being developed along the Yamuna riverfront using the passive aeration technique.

This is a low-cost technique developed by Noida Authority. At the Sector 8 nursery, honeycomb structures have been created using bricks or concrete blocks. This technique is being used for the first time in Noida. Organic manure developed at the Sector 8 nursery will be sold to the public at a nominal cost to recover the operating cost, which is very low, the official said.Noida Authority has also decided to collect waste flowers from nearly 100 temples and engage social entrepreneurs who will help in making colours out of the waste flowers.

