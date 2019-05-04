One chef 30 delicacies one menu

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Your pile-up of nerves only find composure when your guests validate what you dish out. For Chef Monu Kumar, his judgement day has arrived. His culinary fate now lies in the hands of people who will sample his signatures – all 30 of them – as part of The Imperial Spice’s new menu, to testify his prudence. ‘Never put all your eggs in the same basket,’ his mother used to tell him repeatedly in his growing years. With his new offering, he has done just the opposite. “I’ve entirely put myself out there.

Everything there is to know about me has been displayed through the arrangement of ingredients in these preparations. Yes, putting all my assets (read cooking dexterity) in the same basket has made me vulnerable. What if people don’t like it? By showing my best to them, I have honoured my position,” says Kumar.

One example is his proud display of vegetarian food in the special menu, otherwise known for its meat marvels. There’s Ghewar Chat, a new preparation inspired by this Rajasthani sweet, served as a chaat with tamarind and mint sauce, sweet curd, chhena bhala (another dessert), and garnished with homemade spices and pomegranate seeds.

The Trio Idli Platter on a black marble slap with plain, kanjivaram, and masala idlis is served with gunpowder, coconut, tomato, and mint chutneys, and clarified butter. Soft and moist, they carry the aroma of the curry leaves scattered about them. Other innovations are the Mezze Platter and Chola Kulcha Tacos. Well-spiced cholas held securely inside taco shells with coriander and melted cheese makes for scrumptious bites.

For non-vegetarians, Kumar’s Barbequed Tandoor Murgh Tikka is one of his best recipes. He’s mastered the marination process, the details of which, he shies away from sharing. “A cook never shares his secret.” Jatooni Jhinga sizzles out of the kitchen with a light pink coating, and tender and juicy inside. The Chukandari Ghost was a first for us, with its deep red spiced curry generously drowning in the top notes of cinnamon, coriander, and garlic.

“Unlike many senior chefs who take to managing kitchens instead of cooking, I belong to the school of thought where a chef cooks till his last day. I am hands-on and invested in my kitchen. And that’s why I wanted to take it a nautch up with this new menu by showing you everything I’ve got up my sleeve,” says Kumar, with a slight smile.