Public forum: Nine days before elections public gives government's report card 

Nitin Kumar (35)

Our living conditions (at Kali Badi Basti) are terrible. We don’t have enough space. So we set out folding beds on the road outside to accommodate the entire family. But government officials blame us for encroachment and take away our belongings. We should be provided with housing and good education.

tea seller

Ram Raju (67)

The present NDA government is putting in an honest effort to root out corruption and poverty. However, more should be done in this direction. There are parts of the city with good infrastructure but there are other parts with broken roads and no water connection. These are the basic things and that’s all we need.

homemaker

Jasbir Kaur (42)

The safety of women is an issue that continues to be ignored. The government and the police should be proactive in taking action against criminals. Other issues that need to be addressed are inflation and unemployment. My son has been unable to find a job after doing a course in Hotel Management.

e-rick driver

Sunil Kumar (52)

Corruption is a really big problem. (Traffic) Policemen issue challans of `200 and take R500 from us. I have three daughters, who pursued graduation through correspondence from Delhi University but are unable to find any jobs. It’s a huge problem that even educated people are failing to get jobs.

shop owner

Vipin Tiwari (22)

There should be attempts made to resolve the Kashmir issue. Everyday news about ceasefire violations on the border or regular incidents of stone-pelting surely don’t make for good reading. I’d like to see the government do more in the education sector. There’s a need to set up more schools and colleges