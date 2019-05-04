Home Cities Delhi

Public forum: Nine days before elections public gives government's report card 

Nine days before the national capital goes to polls, the voters of New Delhi constituency narrate their plight to Mudita Girotra and give their assessment of how the central government has fared.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: unemployed

Nitin Kumar (35)
Our living conditions (at Kali Badi Basti) are terrible. We don’t have enough space. So we set out folding beds on the road outside to accommodate the entire family. But government officials blame us for encroachment and take away our belongings. We should be provided with housing and good education.

tea seller

Ram Raju (67)
The present NDA government is putting in an honest effort to root out corruption and poverty. However, more should be done in this direction. There are parts of the city with good infrastructure but there are other parts with broken roads and no water connection. These are the basic things and that’s all we need.

homemaker

Jasbir Kaur (42)
The safety of women is an issue that continues to be ignored. The government and the police should be proactive in taking action against criminals. Other issues that need to be addressed are inflation and unemployment. My son has been unable to find a job after doing a course in Hotel Management.

e-rick driver

Sunil Kumar (52)
Corruption is a really big problem. (Traffic) Policemen issue challans of `200 and take R500 from us. I have three daughters, who pursued graduation through correspondence from Delhi University but are unable to find any jobs. It’s a huge problem that even educated people are failing to get jobs.

shop owner

Vipin Tiwari (22)
There should be attempts made to resolve the Kashmir issue. Everyday news about ceasefire violations on the border or regular incidents of stone-pelting surely don’t make for good reading. I’d like to see the government do more in the education sector. There’s a need to set up more schools and colleges

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp