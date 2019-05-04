Question on Manusmriti in NDA entrance test irks students

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A section of students and parents has expressed displeasure over some questions in the National Defence Academy’s entrance test paper. On April 21, seven lakh students appeared for the test.

Question number 74 in Part A of the test booklet read ‘Which Viceroy had made the observation “It’s a beautiful world if it wasn’t for Gandhi...”?’, while question 135 in the same booklet asked ‘In the Manusmriti, which form of marriage results from “Voluntary union of a maiden and her lover”?

“I could not understand the relevance of the questions asked in NDA’s entrance test. Are the students, aspiring to lead army troops, expected to study Manusmriti for the test,” asked a Pune-based communications expert, who asked for anonymity. His son had appeared for the test. When contacted, the NDA authorities clarified that the test is conducted by the UPSC and all related decisions are taken by the commission.