Home Cities Delhi

‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release after India’s Most Wanted’

Lastmonth, it was rumoured that producer Aditya Chopra wasn’t happy how Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was shaping up.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Lastmonth, it was rumoured that producer Aditya Chopra wasn’t happy how Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was shaping up. This has caused a delay in the film’s production. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the dramatic thriller was wrapped up in January last year but is yet to see the light of day. An earlier release date of March 1, 2019 was announced by the makers but withdrawn to avoid a clash with Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi. 

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra play
lead roles in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Clarifying on the same, Arjun told us, “Sochiriya had shifted to the same date along with Luka Chuppi that we were supposed to come. It was a cluttered window and India’s Most Wanted (my new film) was already committed to release on May 24.

So we decided we didn’t want to shift another film just to fit an earlier one. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release immediately after India’s Most Wanted and Yash Raj Studios will announce the release date soon.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England. He is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming film Panipat. Dibakar Banerjee’s last directorial venture was Lust Stories. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks his third collaboration with Yash Raj Films after Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Titli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp