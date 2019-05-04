‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release after India’s Most Wanted’

By Express News Service

Lastmonth, it was rumoured that producer Aditya Chopra wasn’t happy how Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was shaping up. This has caused a delay in the film’s production. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the dramatic thriller was wrapped up in January last year but is yet to see the light of day. An earlier release date of March 1, 2019 was announced by the makers but withdrawn to avoid a clash with Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi.

Clarifying on the same, Arjun told us, “Sochiriya had shifted to the same date along with Luka Chuppi that we were supposed to come. It was a cluttered window and India’s Most Wanted (my new film) was already committed to release on May 24.

So we decided we didn’t want to shift another film just to fit an earlier one. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release immediately after India’s Most Wanted and Yash Raj Studios will announce the release date soon.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England. He is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming film Panipat. Dibakar Banerjee’s last directorial venture was Lust Stories. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks his third collaboration with Yash Raj Films after Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Titli.