SC staffer axed for wrong information granted bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a sacked Supreme Court staffer who was arrested for allegedly posting wrong information on the court’s website regarding a case involving Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani. Additional Sessions Judge MK Nagpal granted bail to the accused, Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, saying no purpose would be served by detaining him in custody further.

“The applicant was arrested in this case on April 7, and he is in custody since then. During this period, he has already been extensively interrogated, as the period includes his police custody of 10 days,” the court said.

Chakraborty and another SC staffer, Manav Sharma, were arrested last month. Sharma is in judicial custody. After the incident, the accused were dismissed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The duo had allegedly uploaded an apex court order that said Ambani’s presence in a case had been dispensed with, while the court had ordered him to be present.