Science topper wants to design video games

Published: 04th May 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passionate about building a career as a programmer for designing video games, his favourite pastime, Arnav Tuli is the science topper in Delhi and secured the all-India second rank in the stream in the Class 12 board examinations with a score of 496 on 500. The “only disappointment” that the 18-year-old has is that he couldn’t score 100 in mathematics. The CBSE results for the 12th board exams were announced on Thursday. 

“I got a call from my mother to tell me to check my results. The server was down for about five minutes, but I eventually saw my results and I was happy,” Tuli said humbly. “I wanted 100 in four subjects—physics, chemistry, maths and computers—but wasn’t too sure after I went through my question papers post examination.” He said he was “still happy” that he scored 100 in three of them.  

The boy now aims to clear the JEE (Advanced) and get admission at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to study computer engineering. In the future he sees himself designing video games. Playing video games was one of his recreational activities while preparing for exams. “I used to play football and video games with my friends,” he said, adding that he was “so occupied” always that he didn’t have much time for the social media. 

However, as a tip for the next batch, he said: “One doesn’t need to cut oneself off from social media completely, but they should know where to put the limit.”He said students referred to other books, which was “unnecessary” for a good score in board exams. “You need extra reference books and more practice for the entrance exams,” he said. 

He said he had started preparing for JEE Advanced, for which he will be appearing on May 27.
“I didn’t take much stress...just kept working hard. Avoiding social media can be a bit frustrating, but you have to restrict yourself some -times.”Tuli studied at ITL Public School in Dwarka. His mother is a professor of mathematics, while his father teaches exam aspirants at a coaching centre. “My father coached me for physics and chemistry, while I took coaching classes for mathematics,” he said.

