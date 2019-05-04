Home Cities Delhi

Vote for ‘kaam’, not ‘naam’, says Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Overcast  skies and gusty winds could not deter Aam Aadmi Party supporters from participating in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow on Friday. The CM urged the people to vote on the basis of the “kaam” (work) done by the MPs and not their “naam” (name).Addressing a roadshow in Badarpur for AAP’s North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, Kejriwal underlined the importance of the 2019 general election and said people should be careful who they would vote for.

“See what work your MP has done in the constituency. Vote for ‘kaam’ and not for ‘naam’,” the AAP chief said.Pandey is locked in a three-cornered fight with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, and Congress leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.Hitting at Tiwari, Kejriwal said the sitting MP had not done any work in his constituency in the past five years.

Kejriwal urged the people to not vote for the Congress as it is a “vote-cutting” party, claiming it would even even lose the security deposits.He asked the people to ensure that all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats are won by his party.Accompanied by Pandey on the roadshow, Kejriwal waved and greeted to the people as the caravan passed through the sea of supporters, who clicked selfies with him and shook hands.

This was the CM’s second roadshow in the election campaign. On Wednesday, he carried out a roadshow in Chandni Chowk in presence of AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta.Kejriwal’s roadshows are part of the party’s third phase of campaigning, which started from Tuesday and will continue till the last day of campaigning. The AAP has already carried out campaigning in two phases. The first phase was from March 10-April 7, while second phase was from April 10-25. With PTI inputs

