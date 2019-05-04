Voters cold to this ‘clash of the titans’

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seemingly unaffected by his pitiable surroundings, 66-year-old Kanta Prasad is busy getting his coal iron in order for his day’s work. “Gone are the days when elections were fought on the ground. Now they are fought in the air (read: social media). Not one candidate has come to campaign here. While the people here are simply not interested in this election, even the candidates don’t seem to be any more enthused about it,” he said.

The words of this cothes-presser, who resides in Gokalpuri, summed up the general mood in several parts of North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls exactly nine days from now.While the glitzy banners and graffiti have largely failed to whip up poll frenzy in the area and enthuse voters, the battle itself has been talked up as a ‘Clash of the Titans’. Reason? It features heavyweights in Delhi’s BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari and three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in fray here, the poll battle has been billed has a prestige fight between the two party chiefs.

Home to around 80% unauthorised colonies in the national capital, issues plaguing the settlers here are aplenty — sanitation, roads and law and order being the most glaring and compelling ones.

Sanjay Colony, a resettlement colony in Gokulpuri, is situated alongside an open drain lined by piles of solid waste on both sides.

Uneven and unruly roads, with little or no traffic management on show, led this correspondent to a congested colony where Khajan Singh, who runs a repair shop, resides with his family. Blissfully unaware, or so it seemed, of the candidates in fray, he said, “I have heard about faulty voting machines. Can they be rigged for real? Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why our brave personnel had to die in Pulwama.”

Joining the conversation, Ram Gulab, en elderly, said, “Though Kejriwal gets us clean drinking water, sanitation leaves a lot to be desired.”AAP has thrown Dilip Pandey, a relative lightweight, into the fray here. Many here fondly recalled Dikshit’s 15-year rule, saying sanitation was in abler MCD hands during her time as CM.

In Nand Nagri, Rakesh, a plumber, said the government should churn out more jobs for the youth. “I work long hours but bring home a paltry wage. I heard Sheila Dikshit came by our colony a few days back. I missed her. While the Signature Bridge has emerged as a commuting lifeline for many here, it’s sad to see politicians fighting to take credit for it.

I hope whoever comes to power help us get government jobs.”

On an inauguration-spree here last year, CM Kejriwal promised storm water drains, more lanes and water pipelines. In February, the Delhi Jal Board, headed by the CM, approved regularisation of unauthorised water connections at `500 per connection for domestic consumers and `1,500 for commercial operators.