Home Cities Delhi

Case filed against man who slapped Arvind Kejriwal

The police claimed that the accused, an AAP supporter, had slapped Kejriwal as he was dissatisfied with the senior leaders of the party.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Sunday filed an FIR against the man who allegedly slapped Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow a day ago, officials said.

The accused, Suresh, has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. He was sent to two days of judicial custody, the police said.

WATCH VIDEO: Delhi CM Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in Moti Nagar, AAP alleges BJP hand

The 33-year-old, who the police said was a disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter, allegedly slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday. The chief minister was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him before being pulled off the vehicle.

ALSO READ| Nine attacks in five years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP

According to the police, Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, had been an AAP supporter and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings. Suresh had said he had got disenchanted due to the behaviour of party leaders and he was angered further due to the party's "distrust in the armed forces", the police had said. "The Delhi police is planting that the man belonged to the AAP. This is really shameful given the fact that the attacker's wife has herself said he was a Modi 'bhakt' (ardent supporter) and did not like anyone talking against Modi," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had said on Saturday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Refuting the charge, a police spokesperson said Sunday: "The Delhi police is a professional force and levelling such allegations is incorrect. The force provides security to several political leaders in the utmost professional way."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kerjriwal slapper FIR Kejriwal slapped Delhi Police 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp