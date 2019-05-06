Home Cities Delhi

Suspended AAP MLA Devendra Sherawat Joins BJP, hits out at Kejriwal

Shortly after Sherawat joined the BJP, Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the saffron party.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Devinder Singh Sehrawat

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bijwasan Col. Devendra Sehrawat joins BJP in the presence of party's senior leader Vijay Goel Vijender Gupta and Kuljeet Chahal during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Devendra Sherawat joined the saffron camp on Monday. He was suspended a year back for alleged anti-party activities.

Shortly after Sherawat joined the BJP, Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the saffron party, saying, “Modi is using all the money from the Rafale deal to buy opposition MLAs.”
Sherawat’s saffron switch comes less than a week after another sitting AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai, joined the BJP citing “disrespect” by the chief minister.

One of the founding members of the AAP, Sherawat had distanced himself from the party in the recent past. The Bijwasan MLA was ushered into the saffron fold in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijendra Gupta. He said he was unhappy with the party’s stance on issues related to national security.

“AAP is a sinking ship. I joined AAP only for Janlokpal and raising my voice against corruption. However, Kejriwal, who once used to talk about the welfare of farmers, has now become their biggest enemy. He raised our army and the air force by casting aspersions on the surgical strike and Balakot air strikes. As a retired soldier, it made me feel sad,” Sherawat said.

Sherawat raised the banner of rebellion after Kejriwal decided to sack fellow founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan at a meeting of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The meeting had taken a violent turn, with Bhushan and Yadav alleging that they were beaten up. Sherawat said this was the reason why he stopped pursuing any development work in the area and remained detached from the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devinder Sehrawat BJP AAP MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp