Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal tried to be 'over smart', says Congress leader Kapil Sibal on failed alliance

Kapil Sibal said that the alliance would have helped both the Congress and the AAP if it were limited for Delhi.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was trying to be "over smart" while trying to forge an alliance with the Congress and this election will show "what his real position is in Delhi", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said.

The former Lok Sabha member from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency said that the alliance would have helped both the Congress and the AAP if it were "limited" for Delhi.

"But he (Kejriwal) was not interested. Basically, this whole maneuvering was done to expand his base beyond Delhi. That's the political objective. We can't fall prey to that. This election will show what his real position in Delhi," Sibal, a former Union Minister, told IANS.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sibal on Masood Azhar ban: Can PM Narendra Modi say terror will end now?

He said the AAP was "trying to be over smart. They wanted to link alliance in other states with alliance in Delhi."

Sibal was responding when asked how important it would have been for the Congress if it had forged a pre-poll alliance with the AAP, which is ruling Delhi after winning 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in 2015.

The two parties were in talks for a possible alliance for long despite divisions in the Congress.

Significantly, the AAP appeared to be more keen than the Congress to have the alliance and its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi after it could not fructify.

Sibal said that the Congress was willing to have 4-3 seat-sharing adjustment in Delhi where 7 Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

ALSO READ: BJP fields sitting MPs in four Delhi seats

"And then they talked about Punjab, Goa. Then they gave up Goa and Punjab and stuck to Haryana," he said.

"They have no presence in Haryana. Why should we agree with them in Haryana? They had alliance with new party JJP (Jannayak Janata Party)... This is trying to be over smart, trying to be clever by half," the Congress leader said.

Sibal, who had earlier expressed his interest in contesting again from Chandni Chowk constituency from where the party has fielded former three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, was asked why he was not in the fray.

He reasoned: "I have a Rajya Sabha seat for next 3 years and if I won the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress can't get back that Rajya Sabha seat and numbers in Rajya Sabha are very important."

He went on to add: "Reason number 2: I am doing a lot of cases which are taking place in the Supreme Court even today. So I would not be able to attend those cases... If I am unable to attend, lawyers would have to be changed. These are matters which are ongoing."

As reason "number 3", he said: "I am going to other states (for campaigning). I went to Gujarat, I went to Mumbai and am going to other places. So I am saddled with those responsibilities... I can't do all that. So I told them (party leadership), I am ready to fight but it is for you to decide."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kapil Sibal Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp