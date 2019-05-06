Man kills wife in outer Delhi suspecting infidelity; arrested from Prayagraj

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Being cheated on by his wife, a man allegedly strangulated her to death as she had threatened to file a police complaint against him following an argument between them in outer Delhi's Narela, police said Monday.

The accused, Bhola (31), a resident of Bajpatti village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, was arrested from Prayagraj station on Sunday, they said.

The landlord of the accused had informed police a few days back about foul smell emanating from the rented room which was locked from outside. "Police reached the spot and broke open to door to find the decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a blanket.

She was gagged with a piece of cloth and her limbs were also found tied," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Guarav Sharma said. The deceased was identified as Kajal and her husband, Bhola, who was last seen by the landlord on April 28, emerged as the main suspect, he said.

An enquiry conducted at Sitamarhi revealed that Bhola had fled to Mumbai. However, on contacting his Mumbai-based friend, police learnt that Bhola had boarded a train to Sitamarhi on May 4, he added.

The accused was arrested from Prayagraj station on Sunday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and Kajal had a love marriage and have two children who live with his parents at his native village, the police officer said. She had disappeared for two-three months and he suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair.

On April 29, she had come to Bhola and vowed that she will not go anywhere. However, a quarrel took place between them which turned ugly, Sharma said.

When Kajal threatened to file a police complaint against him, Bhola strangulated her to death and tied her limbs, wrapped the body in a blanket and fled after locking the room, the officer said.

It has been revealed that Kajal married one Saroj, a resident of Bhorgarh, in January 2019 without revealing that she is already married, he said.

She also kelp Bhola in the dark about her other marriage and had claimed that Saroj was her brother, police said.

