Home Cities Delhi

Rajiv Gandhi remark: Sheila Dikshit demands PM Modi’s apology

Such statement not only lowers the image of the post he holds, but also hurts the people of the country, the former Delhi chief minister said.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

DPCC head Sheila Dikshit during the press conference at the Congress office in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief  Sheila Dikshit on Sunday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a personal attack on the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

READ | Your father's life ended as 'Corrupt No 1': Prime Minister Modi to Rahul Gandhi

In the history of Indian politics, no rival leader without any proof has made such baseless allegations against a highly respected and revered leader of any other political party like Modi did in his attack against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, she said.

Modi’s objectional language does not suit the image of a Prime Minister and it has only lowered his reputation among the people, she said at a press conference at the DPCC office. “Modi’s words  against Rajiviji is not acceptable to a civilized society, and he should take back his words and apologise. We expect him to tender an apology to the people of India,” Dikshit said.

Such statement not only lowers the image of the post he holds, but also hurts the people of the country, the former Delhi chief minister added. “Nobody talks ill of our late, revered leaders.”

READ | 'Your Karma awaits you': Rahul on Modi's remarks about Rajiv Gandhi  

The Congress leaders never use disparaging language against Opposition leaders-past or present- in their political discourse but PM Modi has stooped low to use condemnable  language does not suit the high office he holds, she asserted. “It clearly shows up the sick mindset and thinking of the top BJP leadership.”

The insult heaped on Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the society and the country, was not just an insult on the Congress party, but on the people of the country, she added. Dikshit urged the people to give a “befitting reply” to Modi and the BJP in the polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi remark PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp