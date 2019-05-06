Rajiv Gandhi remark: Sheila Dikshit demands PM Modi’s apology

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a personal attack on the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

In the history of Indian politics, no rival leader without any proof has made such baseless allegations against a highly respected and revered leader of any other political party like Modi did in his attack against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, she said.

Modi’s objectional language does not suit the image of a Prime Minister and it has only lowered his reputation among the people, she said at a press conference at the DPCC office. “Modi’s words against Rajiviji is not acceptable to a civilized society, and he should take back his words and apologise. We expect him to tender an apology to the people of India,” Dikshit said.

Such statement not only lowers the image of the post he holds, but also hurts the people of the country, the former Delhi chief minister added. “Nobody talks ill of our late, revered leaders.”

The Congress leaders never use disparaging language against Opposition leaders-past or present- in their political discourse but PM Modi has stooped low to use condemnable language does not suit the high office he holds, she asserted. “It clearly shows up the sick mindset and thinking of the top BJP leadership.”

The insult heaped on Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the society and the country, was not just an insult on the Congress party, but on the people of the country, she added. Dikshit urged the people to give a “befitting reply” to Modi and the BJP in the polls.