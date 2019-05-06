Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation to commence decongestion project elsewhere

According to a North civic  official, the expansion of the project will happen only after polls and basic groundwork is underway.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation now has plans to expand the project on decongestion, which it introduced in Karol Bagh, to other regions to promote the use of public transport and make market areas more pedestrian-friendly.

“After seeing the response at Karol Bagh, we are now planning to do similar project in Kirti Nagar and Kamla Nagar market areas. World over, from London to Shanghai, pedestrianisation of market areas have enhanced shoppers’ experience, and we also want people of Delhi to feel that comfort,” North civic body commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

To promote the use of public transport and make commercial areas pedestrian-friendly, the north corporation has hiked parking fees for using Karol Bagh street. Senior civic officials on Saturday said, the approval for the decongestion project and on parking fee hike was taken just before the poll dates were announced.

“About 600 metre of Ajmal Khan Road has been pedestrianised, rest of it being done. People were taken by surprise, as we did most of the work at night time,’ she added.
With agency inputs

TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation

Comments

