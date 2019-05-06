Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia hosts Class 12 CBSE toppers, parents at residence

Sisodia was hosting the toppers, their parents and teachers at his residence.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia presents sweets to CBSE Class 12 toppers from Delhi government schools at his residence in Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marks do not guarantee success in life but hard work takes an individual a long way, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia told CBSE Class 12 toppers of Delhi government schools, on Sunday.

Sisodia was hosting the toppers, their parents and teachers at his residence.  “I am extremely proud of your achievements and I hope you will continue working hard towards your dreams. This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful journey for all of you,” he said, wishing the students all the best.

Sana, a student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jama Masjid, who holds the first rank in Delhi with 97.6 per cent aggregate, told the media she aspires to become an IAS officer to work towards providing quality education to girls. 

She added despite coming from a humble background, with her father working as a chef in a restaurant in Moti Nagar, her family provided her with all the support to study. “My teachers were very helpful and ensured I got all the study materials I needed,” Sana, who wants to pursue studies in Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College, said.

Gyan Kaur, who came in second with 97 per cent, passed out from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Ramesh Nagar. She thanked God, her parents and teachers for success. She has several top colleges like Lady Shri Ram College, St. Stephens, Miranda House, Khalsa College in her wish list for admission.

3rd rank shared 
Nikita Dahiya of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, and Naman Gupta of Government Co. Ed. Senior Secondary School, Najafgarh, shared the third rank scoring 96.6%. Nikita wants to pursue Geography Honours course at Miranda House. Naman has just appeared for the NEET examination

