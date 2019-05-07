Lok Sabha elections 2019: 17 booths to be set up with only women-staff in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 17 booths will be set up with an all-woman staff for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, of which 10 would be set up in East Delhi constituency, a top election commission official said Monday.

Elections to constituencies in Delhi would be held on May 12 and over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi are on the electoral roll -- 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female.

“We will be setting up 17 special booths across the seven parliamentary constituencies, staffed only by women, from a presiding officer to other staff. East Delhi constituency will have the maximum 10 such booths,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

It was planned by the authorities that each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies have one such booth at least.

“Five other constituencies will have one only women-staffed booth each, while one constituency will have two such booths,” Ranbir Singh said.

