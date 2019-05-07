Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 17 booths to be set up with only women-staff in Delhi

Elections to constituencies in Delhi would be held on May 12 and over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi are on the electoral roll -- 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian voters

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 17 booths will be set up with an all-woman staff for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, of which 10 would be set up in East Delhi constituency, a top election commission official said Monday.

Elections to constituencies in Delhi would be held on May 12 and over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi are on the electoral roll -- 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We will be setting up 17 special booths across the seven parliamentary constituencies, staffed only by women, from a presiding officer to other staff. East Delhi constituency will have the maximum 10 such booths,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

It was planned by the authorities that each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies have one such booth at least.

“Five other constituencies will have one only women-staffed booth each, while one constituency will have two such booths,” Ranbir Singh said.

(With inputs from agency)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp