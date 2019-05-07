Home Cities Delhi

Actors Prakash Raj and Gul Panag campaign for AAP's Raghav Chadha

Raj, who is an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, supported AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand of full statehood for Delhi.

Published: 07th May 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and actress Gul Panag campaign for AAP's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Raghav Chadha in New Delhi

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and actress Gul Panag campaign for AAP's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Raghav Chadha in New Delhi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actors Gul Panag and Prakash Raj campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party's South Delhi candidate, Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday, urging the people to vote for their constituency's representative and not for the prime ministerial candidate.

"People need to realise that their vote is not for the prime minister, but for the candidate. People need to know whether the candidate knows about your problems, whether he will solve them or not. You are not electing the prime minister, you are electing your local representative," Raj said.

ALSO READ| AAP throws five questions to Narendra Modi to answer at rally

The actor-turned-politician, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, supported AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand of full statehood for Delhi. "Delhi needs and deserves full statehood. The AAP has done so much in just four years in both health and education. It is now their turn to take this governance model to the floor of the Parliament," the 54-year-old actor said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Raj urged the voters to vote on the basis of the work done in the past five years and not on infrequent, isolated incidents. Panag, meanwhile, wondered why drinking water was still a matter of discussion even in the 21st century. "There are many questions that need to be answered, but one will only get answers if your representative is accountable, approachable and is answerable towards you," she said.

ALSO READ| People will vote for Arvind Kejriwal, his work: Raghav Chadha

The actor urged the people to vote for the constituency candidate and not for the prime minister face. "We need many more MPs like Raghav for this country to progress. Raghav is young, handsome, educated, upright and honest, and we need such people in our Parliament," she added.

Chadha is contesting against sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri and boxer Vijender Singh of the Congress. Delhi goes to polls next Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Raj Gul Panag Delhi elections 2019 AAP South Delhi Raghav Chadha 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp