Civic body’s decongestion project to reach Kamla Nagar Market too

'60 per cent of the parking space is not utilised in the area. People are not used to parking cars in the lot, shelling out Rs 20 per hour and prefer to park outside the market or on the roads.'

Published: 07th May 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Satisfied with the traffic decongestion measures it had implemented at Ajmal Khan Road, the North civic body now has plans to extend those changes to the Kamla Nagar Market as well to fully utilise the existing multi-level parking in the area.

“60 per cent of the parking space is not utilised in the area. People are not used to parking their cars in the lot, shelling out Rs 20 per hour and prefer to park outside the market or on the roads. So if we increase the cost of parking on streets or demarcate the lane as pedestrian-only, then the public will have to use the parking lot,” said Pradip Bansal, the chief engineer of North civic body to this newspaper.

In 2013, the civic body had opened up this seven-level parking space with six elevators. It was capable of housing over 800 four-wheelers and 300 two-wheelers and was designed in a state-of-the-art manner, in which vehicles will be placed in a vacant slot automatically.

Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of the civic body, said nothing concrete has been decided yet on works in Kamla Nagar market. “Everything is only in the planning stage.”

“But we will ensure that the existing parking space is fully utilised and at least some portions of the market is made more pedestrian friendly. A group of students are working on this plan and they will also obtain public and traders’ opinion in the process,” Joshi added.

Last week, the Ajmal Khan Road, popularly known as Karol Bagh market was turned into a no-vehicle zone.  Four parking zones were developed near the market in Bank Street, Dev Nagar, Ajmal Khan and Shastri Nagar.

“Post Ajmal Khan Road works it will be easier to plan for other areas. The single lane markets can be planned easily. Other areas like Model Town and Patel Nagar are also under consideration. Trade associations from Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk have been calling us to initiate similar project in those areas too,” Bansal added.

Parking space

Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of the civic body, said nothing concrete has been decided yet on works in Kamla Nagar market.  “But we will ensure that the existing parking space is fully utilised. A group of students are working on this plan and they will also obtain public and traders’ opinion in the process,” she added.

