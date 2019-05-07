Class 10 board exams: Delhi Government schools showcase better performance, improve by 2.6 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government schools in Delhi have bettered their Class 10 board performance of last year by 2.68 per cent, according to an official statement. These schools recorded a total pass percentage of 71.58 per cent in the CBSE board results that was announced on Monday.

Out of 1,66,167 students at government schools, who appeared for the Class 10 exam, 1,18,936 passed. While 44,516 (26.79 per cent) students got placed in the compartment, 2,715 (1.63 per cent) have failed.

According to an official statement from the Delhi government, 144 students secured 100 marks in various subjects as opposed to 76 last year.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has gone to town claiming exceptional educational reforms in the national capital. Their government in Delhi has also presented it as one of their major achievements in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in the city.

As many as 15,060 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks this year as compared to 10,988 last year. Schools with 100 per cent pass also increased from 48 to 60.

The pass percentage of girl students is 74.29 per cent this year, which has increased from 69.70 per cent in 2018, while that of boys is 68.51 per cent, an improvement from 67.92 per cent, in comparison with last year.

The CBSE Class 10 toppers in schools run by the Delhi Directorate of Education are Dhanjot Singh from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Civil Lines with 98.6 per cent, Shalu from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kondli with 97.8 per cent, Arvita Shukla from Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidhyalay in Sham Nath Marg with 97.8 per cent and Shreya Maurya Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Hari Nagar with 97.6 per cent.

Though the pass percentage of Delhi has improved in Class 10 examination when compared to last year, it is lagging far behind other states and has been ranked ninth in top ten states.

The Trivandrum region scored the best pass percentage at 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai (99 per cent) and Ajmer (95.89 per cent).

Arnav Singh, Mallika Ajmani, Neha Jain, Kalpana Kumari, Sejal Saxena and Khushi Rawat from Delhi are among the 59 students who have shared the third rank with 497 marks