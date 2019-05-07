Board exam results: Delhi misses top rank 2nd year in a row

Mudita Girotra By

NEW DELHI: For the second year in a row, Delhi has failed to produce an all-India topper at the CBSE exams. South Delhi’s Shivika Dudani, a student of Amity International School in Pushp Vihar, missed the rank by a mere mark. She scored 498 out of 500, making her the highest scorer in Delhi, with a percentage of 99.6 %. However, the all-India toppers narrowly edged her out by a solitary mark scoring 499 out of 500. In fact, for the first time, 13 students across the country have scored 499.

Last year only 4 students from across India had managed the magical score of 499.The CBSE board declared the results for 17 lakh students who attempted the exam across the country.

This year seven students from the Capital have made it to the list of 97 students, who share the top 3 ranks. Like previous years, the girls in the city outshone boys with five of them having scored 497 marks and one with 498. Three girls in the city have scored 496.

According to the data issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), there has been an increase of 2.35 per cent in the pass percentage of Delhi in comparison with the previous year.

Not on cloud 9

With the pass percentage of Delhi being 80.97 per cent this year, the capital ranked number 9 on the list of ten CBSE regions, which has Trivandrum on the top. A total of 137 cases of students using unfair means were reported this year by CBSE