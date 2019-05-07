CBSE class 10 results: My aim is AIIMS, says Delhi topper with 498 marks 

Home Cities Delhi

The 15-year-old  student of Amity International in Pushp Vihar says she has a dream to get admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences to pursue medicine in order to help others.

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shivika Dudani, who has scored 498 marks out of 500 making her the topper in the CBSE Delhi region, has ‘no regrets’ about losing the pan-India number one position, but regrets a ‘silly mistake’ she made in the Mathematics exam paper.

“I did not expect to perform this well. I lost one mark in Maths and one in Hindi. In Maths, I made a silly mistake (wherein) I had to calculate the value of sine theta. There were two answers and I gave only one,” she told this newspaper.

The 15-year-old  student of Amity International in Pushp Vihar says she has a dream to get admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences to pursue medicine in order to help others.

“I want to become a doctor because I like the Biology subject. I am interested in human science, curing people, etc. I feel I am a very helpful person by nature and that is another factor,” Shivika said, adding “My aim is AIIMS.”

Tips for  next batch

“Whatever you study, study it well. The quality matters.” She added that she relied on NCERT books and also made notes. “In the last one month (of preparation), I took help from some reference books,”Shivika said she has scored good grades since her elementary school and did not take any tuition for the 10th board examinations. “I relied on classroom sessions and self-studies.”Her mother Sharmila Dudani is a pathologist, while her father Jaideep Dudani is an engineer.  

